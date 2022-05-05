“Love Song” is a reminder to us all that “Love Conquers All”

Joy Crum, a native of Jacksonville Florida, is a singer, songwriter, Wife, Mother and lifelong member of The Bethel Church. Her new single and video ‘Love Song” was released on Good Friday April 15, 2022. “Love Song” is digitally distributed Globally by a Jacksonville-based organization, NDAMIX Entertainment through Nashville-based IndieBlu Music. Add “Love Song” to your favorite playlist. It is available on all digital platforms. Follow Joy on Facebook, Instagram & YouTube.