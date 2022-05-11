Mental Wellness Wednesday: Know the difference between stress and burnout

A new study reported on USA Today says that COVID leaves 66% of working parents burnt out. What can you do?

1. Know the difference between Stress and Burnout

Stress => Results in increased focus for a task

Burn => Results in exhaustion that leaves you unable to do anything

2. Signs

-Loss of enjoyment.

-Detachment -feeling disconnected from others or from your environment.

3. Take Away

What is the worst that will happen (if you don’t complete the task)?

This simple mindset can help you reframe your priorities and realize that it is okay to take a step back, ask for help, or even set boundaries.