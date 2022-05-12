Jax Gents represent their hometown and bring home a title

The Jax Gents are a youth leadership institute with programs exposing students to national networking opportunities, community service, mentorship, and much more. The group represented Jacksonville and brought home a national championship along with a number of other accolades. They secured $7500.00 in scholarships + $3000.00 cash value of scholarship prizes. The have the most academic scholarship recipients of any male team. The national championship earned them $3000. The Gents achieved a number of firsts: First boys from Florida, first boys from the East Coast and the first boys from Southeast US to win Stomp Wars USA.

www.jaxgents.com