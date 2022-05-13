One tank trip to MegaCon next weekend

MEGACON is the Southeast’s ultimate comics, sci-fi, horror, anime, and gaming convention bringing together fans for four days of celebrity encounters and endless programming at the Orange County Convention Center on Thursday, May 19 to Sunday, May 22, 2022. Guests can also experience family-friendly programming, shopping, workshops, enhanced anime programming, cosplay contests, video game tournaments, and immersive attractions

New this year, Iconic comic creator Frank Miller will screen his documentary “Frank Miller - American Genius” at MEGACON Orlando. The film by director Silenn Thomas profiles his life and work from a fresh perspective, and will make its Florida debut at Megacon. www.megaconorlando.com