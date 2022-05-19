Bridge upgrade at Jacksonville Arboretum and Gardens

The team at Jacksonville Arboretum and Gardens continually strives to innovate and upgrade their scenic area which our Jax Best Local Experts has voted Best Trail 4 years in a row. Through a partnership with Home Builders Institute, the bridge near the front entrance affectionately known as The Mormon Bridge got a little facelift and will now be safer for visitors. HBI is a non-profit focused on training veterans in carpentry, plumbing and HVAC and helping them find jobs within the construction field. Rance rolled over to the Gardens to find out more.

www.jacksonvillearboretum.org www.hbi.org