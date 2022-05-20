2nd Annual Emancipation Celebration Day

Councilwoman Ju’Coby Pittman, James Weldon Johnson Park and the City of Jacksonville are hosting the 2nd annual Jacksonville Emancipation Celebration Day following last year’s successful event. The festival will take place on Saturday, May 21, 2022 from 4pm to 9pm in James Weldon Johnson Park. Fresh from his star making turn on NBC’s The Voice, Paris Winningham will headline the festival’s entertainment. Other great local performers include Jacksonville Arts and Music School, Taryn “Love Reigns” Warwood, Mal Jones and MJbaker. In addition, Jacksonville’s Emancipation Celebration will feature local African American food trucks and vendors and fun activities for the kids.