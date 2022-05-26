Meet the Oh Say Can You Sing Finalists

The 2022 Oh Say Can You Sing Finalists have been announced!
Clifton Daniels
- 32 Years Old
- From Jacksonville Florida
- He recently moved back to Jacksonville from NY where he performed in various shows there.
- He enjoys singing Gospel, R&B, musical theater and even country. In his words, “If the music moves him, he enjoys singing it”.
- His mother encouraged him to audition for Oh Say Can You Sing and made him promise her he would even before she told him what he was promising to do.
Khloe Grace
- 11 Years Old
- From Jacksonville Florida
- Kloe started singing in church when she was 7 years old. She discovered she had a talent for it and immediately began singing everywhere she could. Khloe has developed a love of Country Music and shown off her voice for it by singing at county fairs and events all over the Jacksonville area.
Nathan Elwood
- 16 years old
- Jacksonville Florida
- Nathan has been singing seriously for just under a year. He discovered he had a talent for it while singing along with the radio on a family road trip. His parents noticed the great voice coming form the back seat and said “Wow, where did that come from?” Nathan has been singing ever since.
- He is excited to get the experience of Oh Say and the opportunity to sing in front of the city.
Alec Webster
- 19 years old
- St. Johns Florida
- Alec has recently discovered new genres of rock music and opened-up his mind to new bands. His newly discovered love for bans like Pearl Jam, ACDC, Heart, and Santana is what inspired him to pursue singing. He loves the excitement of performing for people and hopes to use his talent to create some new rock music to help revive the rock scene.
Watch the video below to learn more about each contestant as they open a Papa John’s pizza Box that has a list of songs picked for each finalist.