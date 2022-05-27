One tank trips for summer vacation

Summer break is here and we have some great destinations that are only a full tank of gas away.

1. LEGOLAND Florida

LEGOLAND Florida Resort is the place where kids rule! It’s where princesses, knights and adventurers roam. Where dragons soar, castles are stormed, and pirates sail the seven seas. We are truly the ultimate multi-day vacations destination for families with young kids and imagination comes to life with over 50 rides, shows and attractions at the Theme Park, 14 water slides in the Water Park, 3 unique themed Hotels and more!

Visit: legoland.com/florida/

2. SeaWorld Orlando

Electrify The Summer When Electric Ocean Returns to SeaWorld Orlando with Fun Summer Days and Fiery Summer Nights

Guests can party all day and stay late into the night all summer long in immersive exotic worlds of light and music

Incredible concerts, family-friendly DJ dance parties, unique animal encounters, themed food offerings, beach cleanup activity for kids and a sensational firework and fountain show every night of the festival

Ad

Runs May 27 to September 5, including Memorial Day and Labor Day

Starting today, SeaWorld’s Memorial Day Sale offers tickets, Fun Cards and Annual passes up to 50% off for a limited time only.

Visit: SeaWorld Orlando

3. Island H20 Water Park

Orlando’s newest water park is bringing fun to a new level with an immersive and interactive experience thanks to the latest technology.

Island H2O Water Park features a lazy river, wave pool, area for kids, family interactive zone, body slides, mat racers, tube slide and raft rides for the whole family.

The park is designed to allow guests to customize their ride experience by selecting music and lighting using a state-of-the-art wristband system.

Ad

The water park will also officially kick off its extended hours giving families more time to soak up the fun., starting on May 30, 2022.

Island H2O will feature a DJ every Saturday to keep everyone dancing to their favorite tunes. Children and children at heart will also enjoy hula-hoop contests.

Visit: Island H20 Water Park

4. Wild Adventures

With thrilling rides, exhilarating slides, amazing animals and unforgettable concerts, Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga. Is a “one-tank” trip your family will never forget. The All-Star Summer Concert Series features big name acts all summer, including Brothers Osborne, Tamela Mann, Tag Team, Grand Funk Railroad, Skillet and more. Splash Island Waterpark is included with admission to Wild Adventures and features attractions for all ages. You can relax in between rides with locally-brewed beer, hand-made gourmet pretzels and live music at the new Water’s Edge Brews & Bites. And kid’s born from 2017-2019 are eligible for a Free Pre-K Season Pass.

Ad

Learn more at WildAdventures.com