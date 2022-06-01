Dinosaurs have invaded MOSH!

Dinosaur Explorer is an all-new traveling exhibition that explores the wildest, wackiest, and most wonderous dinosaurs, and examines human physiology through the lens of these magnificent creatures. All right here at The MOSH!

Although they lived millions of years before us, dinosaurs—just like us—adapted to not only survive, but to thrive on planet earth. As such, paleontologists believe that dinosaurs shared many things in common with humankind, and, as astounding as it may seem, lived daily lives that may be quite familiar. Whether it be feeding or family dynamics, intelligence or interpersonal relationships, Dinosaur Explorer examines the ways that environmental, biological, and behavioral circumstances influenced dinosaur daily life, and asks: where do we see similarities in our world today?

To learn more about this exhibit you can head to themosh.org. The exhibit will be open until September 5th.