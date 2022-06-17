Advocating for survivors of domestic violence

June is Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Awareness Month. In this interview, Hubbard House CEO Dr. Gail A. Patin will share about the types of domestic violence, the mental health consequences for survivors, and the free, confidential, life-saving and life-changing shelter and services Hubbard House offers to help survivors find safety and new beginnings.

Survivors in need of services can connect with an advocate 24/7 at:

Domestic Violence Hotline (904) 354-3114

Domestic Violence Textline (904) 210-3698.

They also have an Outreach Center, 6629 Beach Blvd. It’s open M-F, excluding holidays. Appointments are available. Walk-ins are welcome; call for hours. (904) 400-6300