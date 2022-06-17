Fun DIY projects for the summer

Pinspiration Jacksonville stopped by the studio to show us how to do a fun DIY project that is fun for the whole family! While they love to show us projects you can do at home, Pinspiration also offers summer camps that are a blast for the kiddos. You can head here to see what summer camp classes they still have open. Not looking for a summer camp? Pinspiration offers great options for date nights including their splatter room and much more.