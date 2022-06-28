Trending Tuesday | How to get summer beach waves

Stefani Grant is a professional hairstylist based in St. John’s County with 7 years of experience in the industry. She has spent the majority of her education mastering the art of blondes, to accommodate the community members living in sunny Florida, as well as lived in color such as balayage techniques. She has styled hair for MLB All Star Week in Miami as well as New York Fashion Week. The pandemic was tough on the beauty industry in the beginning, but it allowed her to realize her full potential as an artist and entrepreneur and open her own salon suite! She loves what I do, helping empower women to look and feel beautiful.

Book your look with Stefani today!