Three tricks to minimize stage fright

Anticipatory anxiety is the term psychologists use to describe the feeling of stress and anxiety waiting for your turn in the spotlight.

Here is 3 tricks to minimize that anxiety.

1. Distract yourself

Doodling is a great way to distract yourself while not losing focusing of what you need to perform. Research shows that doodling keeps your attention from drifting away, allowing you to remember things better.

2. Breathe it in

Scientists have found that breathing in essential oils such as rosemary and peppermint can improve working memory, because they prevent the breakdown of an important brain signal called acetylcholine.

3. Visualize yourself

If you are anxious about performing, imagine the performance beforehand. Use your 5 senses to visualize as many concrete features as you can – where will you stand, what does it smell like, etc. The brain then stores that memory as something that’s already been done, and you will feel more confident as a result.