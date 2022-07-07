In Your Backyard | Four fun parks & gardens to explore in Jax

1. Alpine Groves

This family-friendly and pet-friendly place is located in Switzerland/Saint Johns county and has a history connected to the 19th century citrus industry. Visitors can see historical homes, stables, and other stunning structures. The park also offers a variety of trails to explore, a dock overlooking the Saint Johns river, and plenty of fun wildlife. Alpine Groves Park is open every day, from dawn until dusk

2. Tillie K. Fowler

Tillie K. Fowler Regional Park is located right along US 17, across from the Jacksonville Naval Air Station. While the Nature Center and its trails are the park’s focal points, the Island Hiking Trail winds through the northern third of the preserve which is a 2.3-mile loop. Generally considered an easy route, it takes an average of 40 min to complete. This is a popular trail for birding, hiking, and trail running, but you can still enjoy some solitude during quieter times of day. Dogs are welcome, but must be on a leash.

3. Jacksonville Arboretum & Gardens

Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Called “the hidden jewel” in Northeast Florida, the Jacksonville Arboretum & Botanical Gardens opened in November 2008 – covering 120 acres, offering 7 natural trails through 13 distinct ecosystems. These trails include a walk around the lake, walks around the marshlands, and a boardwalk walk through the forest. The Garden also offers live and virtual nature presentations focusing on different wild life in the park. The park is also dog friendly.

4. Bacon Farms

Yesterday Jana had the chance to go to Bacon Farms located next door to Catty Shack in between downtown Jax and Fernandina. If you aren’t into trails, head to Bacon Farms for a U-pick experience. You can pick fresh flowers such as our new faves “brain flowers”, sunflowers, and so much more. You can head to their Instagram bacon underscore farms underscore Jax or their website great lettuce dot com.