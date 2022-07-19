The secret behind an amazing cocktail

Are you interested in what goes into creating amazing cocktails/mocktails/drinks? Some may say it takes a scientist to create some of these amazing libations! We’ve partnered with some of the best places in the greater Jacksonville area to grab a drink and some light bites. This July, Yelp Jacksonville is bringing you Yelp’s Libation Lab from July 10-23, participating businesses will be offering some exciting Check-In offers when you check-in on the Yelp app! We also have some awesome events, where some of the best mixologists will show us how to create some of these delicious libations.

Must RSVP to attend! www.yelp.com/events