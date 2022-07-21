Jacksonville: America’s first Hollywood

Norman Studios was one of the first places in America to produce movies starring black casts. In fact, Norman studios created many films with all-black casts. His films allowed African Americans to be portrayed in positive roles at a time when mainstream media only featured African Americans in negative, stereotypical roles. Today, Norman Studios is a nonprofit dedicated to sharing the story of Richard Norman, and all of Jacksonville’s film history. Jacksonville was once known as the “Winter Film Capital of the World.” Norman Studios wants to make sure people know it.

Want to play a supporting role in the Norman Studios’ epic comeback? There are lots of ways to get involved.