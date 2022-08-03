Live at the grand opening for Costco in St. Augustine

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The first Costco in St. Johns County has opened it’s doors today at 8am

The 152,000-square-foot warehouse is located at 215 World Commerce Pkwy., just south of the intersection at International Golf Parkway and World Commerce Parkway, just off Interstate 95. Previously, residents of the area had to drive approximately 22 miles northwest to East Jacksonville or 29 miles northwest to West Jacksonville to shop at Costco.

“We are thrilled to be bringing Costco’s low warehouse prices to the residents of St. Augustine,” said Warehouse Manager Nash Myers. “They have been asking us to open here for a long time, and we already have made an impact on the local job market. We look forward to contributing to the community in many ways.

Like other Costco locations, the St. Augustine warehouse will offer quality, brand-name and private-label merchandise at incredible values. Costco helps businesses save money on supplies and on items for resale, plus provides a wide range of products and services for personal use.

Ad

The St. Augustine Costco location will feature a variety of convenient specialty departments, including a Gas Station, Fresh Bakery, Fresh Meat, Fresh Produce, Fresh Deli with Rotisserie Chicken, Optical Department with Independent Doctor of Optometry, Pharmacy, Tire Center, Hearing Aid Center, Food Court, and Beer, Liquor, and Fine Wine. Members also can save on Costco Services such as Travel and Auto Buying.

This warehouse will be the 30th Costco location in Florida, 575th in the U.S. and 834th worldwide. Costco has 117 million cardholders throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, England, Scotland, Wales, Spain, France, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, China, Australia and Iceland.