Neat Cheats | These hacks will help you this back-to-school season

1. MAKE A ROUTINE CHART

One of the hardest parts of heading back to school is getting a new schedule down pat. To get your kids involved and to make it easier on yourself, create a physical copy of your routine chart. This will help make the summer to school year transition easier and make them learn their routine faster.

2. COLOR CODE YOUR CLOCK

Color-code an analog clock so your kids can visually see when their next activity is.

3. DON’T WANT TO DEAL WITH YOUR KIDS WHILE SHOE SHOPPING?

If you can’t bear a trip to the shoe shop for the school shoes, simply trace around each of your child’s feet – and take just their feet with you instead. Measure from ground to the top of their foot and trace on a piece of construction paper.

4. MAKE AN ASSEMBLY LINE LUNCH

Make an easy assembly line lunch in your pantry. Grab bins and fill them up with non-perishable lunch ingredients set next to each other. This will make for an easy grab-and-go snack and an easier way to pack up your lunches.

5. EASILY CLEAN THAT LUNCH BOX

Open the the bag and run it through the dishwasher face down on the top rack. Let it air-dry on a rack or in the sun. It’ll look (and smell) almost new. Total game changer.

6. WHEN YOU CUT OFF THE CRUSTS... SAVE THE CRUST FOR HOMEMADE BREAD CRUMBS

If your child doesn’t like crusts, cut them off. Cutting them off means they will eat more of the sandwich and you can use the crusts to make breadcrumbs.

To make breadcrumbs: Grind down bread in the food processor, Spread in a single layer on a baking sheet, Bake at 300ºF (149ºC) for 10 minutes, Stir and bake until lightly toasted and dry, Completely cool down on the baking sheet