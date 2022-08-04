Be a modern traveler in the Ancient City

The Local, recent USA Today Best Roadside Motel 2022 winner, looks to make your trip to St. Augustine as memorable as possible. Their goal is to ensure that your stay is comfortable and positive providing clean, fresh, and stocked rooms. They make it easy to check in and check out with their digital app. The app also includes blogs with some of the best local spots to grab a bite, grab a drink, and to explore. Be a modern traveler in the nation’s oldest city at The Local!

To find out more about The Local and to book your stay you can click here.