Last minute summer bucket list

With back to school season almost here, we wanted to put together a last minute family bucket list!

1. Jax Best Friendly Family Park: Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park

Hanna Park use to be called Manhattan Beach and was the first African American beach resort in Florida.

There are biking trails ranging in difficulty, camping grounds and cabins, hiking trails, lake and ocean kayaking, great surfing and 1.5 miles of white-sandy beaches. $5 gets your carload in the park at Hanna to enjoy dozens of eco-adventures. A 60-acre lake is open for fishing, kayaks, pedal boats and canoes. Adventure Kayak Florida offers guided tours or rentals within the park.

If surfing is part of your adventure, then Hanna is the spot to be! The Poles, on the north end of the beach, is the top surfing spot in Northeast Florida. The park is also pet friendly.

2. Take A Fishing Charter with our friends, and repeat Jax Best winners, Team Buck Rogers

We recently had a blast going out on the boat with Team Buck Rogers catching and releasing black tip sharks.

Captain Chad named his business after his late grandfather “Buck” and “Roger”, his dad. Both of these men taught Chad the love of fishing and has instilled the importance of family values to the business. Chad retired as a Lieutenant with the Jacksonville’s Sheriff’s Office in 2019 so he offers discounts to first responders and military. They also offer discounts for teachers and medical staff.

3. Explore Amelia Island with Amelia Island Board Rentals

Amelia Island Board Rentals offer kid and family friendly tours across Amelia Island and Fernandina. Cruise around on American Beach on an electric skateboard. Or choose a historic tour through Amelia Island and learn all about its rich history. The big wheels on the skateboards allow you to go from cruising on the streets or sidewalks to gliding on the beach.

They also offer electric Harley rentals where you can explore the historical south pend of the island and the abundant wildlife.

4. Looking to get into some air conditioning? Head to Keg and Coin!

Play classic, nostalgic games from the 80s or 90s with your kids! With some new additions as well. Enjoy games like Pac Man, Super Mario Bros, a variety of pinball games, and so much more.

While the kids play, parents can enjoy a nice cool beer.