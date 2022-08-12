Delicious smash burgers with Carolina Jax

Carolina Jax started as a quaint little food trailer in late 2016. Chef Anthony’s vision was to bring the tastes of the Carolinas down to his new home in Jacksonville, FL. Carolina Jax, then operating under another name, quickly gained traction and began to win several local awards with their imaginative burgers.

After catching the attention of food influencers in Miami, they drove down to win Burger Beasts Hamburger House Party and compete in Rachel Ray’s Burger Bash. Carolina Jax was recently featured on Cooking Channel’s Food Paradise and Chef Anthony was a contestant on Food Network’s Guy’s Grocery Games.

Carolina Jax has plans on expanding into Charlotte, NC early next year and is eyeing a location in Savannah, GA as well. Using only the best quality ingredients and their passion for smashing the best burgers in town it’s no surprise why they say Carolina Jax is where it’s at!