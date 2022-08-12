Handmade, raw soaps & more for any body

Located in Jacksonville, Florida, and are just a short drive from St. Augustine and Georgia, Ponte Vedra Naturals supplies soap makers, skin care artisans, candle makers and aromatherapists with high quality affordable raw materials. Ponte Vedra Naturals also carries a line of in house artisan handcrafted soaps and spa skin care products perfect for yourself or for gifts for any occasion.

They only offer the finest carrier oils and exotic butters that we then combine to create a luxurious products that moisturize and cleanse the skin. Only the finest essential and fragrance oils fragrance our soaps and products. Earth friendly, and absolutely no animal testing. Although they are a small team here at Ponte Vedra Naturals, we take pride in getting orders out in a timely, clean and well-packed manner.

Although they do not offer refunds due to the nature of our products, please let us know if you have any issues with your orders at any time. Ponte Vedra Naturals strives to deliver a 5 star customer service experience for every one of our customers!