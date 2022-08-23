A look at Jax’s rich coffee history

Have you ever driven by the giant Maxwell Coffee house building downtown? The building, and Maxwell Coffee, has a long, rich history in Jacksonville. Our friend Yollie from Explore Jax Core joined the show to tell us about this history and why Maxwell Coffee is a staple in Jacksonville.

We discuss everything from the rich history of how Maxwell Coffee house began (originally called Cheeks Coffee) to where they are now and what their legacy means to the people of Jacksonville.

