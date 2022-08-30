7th Annual Sista Strut

Join 93.3 The Beat and V101.5 for the 2022 The Law Offices of Ron Sholes P.A. Sista Strut in Jacksonville, Florida.

This year, the event will be held on Sat. Sat, October 1, 2022 8:00 AM EDT 8:00 AM -10AM in Jacksonville, Florida @ Riverfront Plaza.

The registration fee for Sista Strut is: Registration Fees

August 1st through September1st - Regular Pricing: $20 per individual / $25 per team member

September 1st through October 1s - Late Registration Pricing: $25 per individual / $30 per team member

**When using a credit card to register online, please note there is a ~$3.50 per person processing fee**

Registration fee includes the Sista Strut t-shirt for both individual and team member sign ups. Team members will also receive the Sista Strut backpack as well as the opportunity to take a team photo at the event. A team can consist of 2+ people (no minimum or maximum). Each participating member of a team must sign up as a team member in order to receive the Sista Strut t-shirt and backpack.

Volunteer Sign up for Sista Strut - Click HERE

Sista Strut packet Pick: Wed 9/28, 11a-1p for Law Offices of Ron Sholes, 6850 103rd St, Jacksonville.

**We ONLY accept Credit Card or Money Order Payments..NO CASH OR CHECKS** If you are sending in a money order for your team, please include names of ALL team members! Send money orders to:

iHeart Media - Sista Strut

8000 Belfort Parkway