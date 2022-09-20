The Break My Soul Backyard Barbecue Fundraiser will be held Monday, September 26 at the Classic Car Museum from 6-9 PM. The event benefits Fostering Connections. The nonprofit provides educational programs and enrichment opportunities for youth impacted by foster care or trauma and their families throughout Northeast Florida to give youth the tools they need to discover their passion and purpose for their life. www.fosteringconnectionsfl.org
Break My Soul Backyard BBQ Fundraiser
