River City Live

Give Nacho Cheese A Fur-ever Home!

Jacksonville Humane Society Stops By the Show to Introduce This Cuddly Pup!

Today on the show we had Nacho Cheese from Jacksonville Humane Society! Nacho Cheese is a sweet pup who loves snuggles and is looking for her forever home! Jax Humane has many amazing dogs that are looking for their fur-ever home.

JHS Adoptable Pets are:

  • Spayed or Neutered prior to adoptions
  • Vaccinated
  • Microchipped
  • Heartworm Tested (Dogs)

Fees & Pricing

Cats:

  • Cats 6 months of age or older = $50
  • Cats under 6 months of age = $75

Dogs:

  • Dogs weighing under 30 lbs. Or under 6 months old = $125
  • Dogs weighing 30 lbs. Or more and 6 months or older = $50
  • Many dogs have sponsored adoption fees!

You can find more about your perfect family member at jaxhumane.org. To find out more about our Paw-sing 4 Pets sponsor Forever Vets head to forevervets.com.

