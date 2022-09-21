Give Nacho Cheese A Fur-ever Home!

Today on the show we had Nacho Cheese from Jacksonville Humane Society! Nacho Cheese is a sweet pup who loves snuggles and is looking for her forever home! Jax Humane has many amazing dogs that are looking for their fur-ever home.

JHS Adoptable Pets are:

Spayed or Neutered prior to adoptions



Vaccinated



Microchipped



Heartworm Tested (Dogs)



Fees & Pricing

Cats:

Cats 6 months of age or older = $50



Cats under 6 months of age = $75



Dogs:

Dogs weighing under 30 lbs. Or under 6 months old = $125



Dogs weighing 30 lbs. Or more and 6 months or older = $50



Many dogs have sponsored adoption fees!



You can find more about your perfect family member at jaxhumane.org. To find out more about our Paw-sing 4 Pets sponsor Forever Vets head to forevervets.com.