River City Live

Paw-sing 4 Pets | Give Star a Fur-ever home!

Jacksonville Humane:

Today on the show we had Star from Jacksonville Humane Society! Star is a energetic, goofy girl looking for her forever home! JHS has many amazing dogs that are looking for their fur-ever home.

JHS Adoptable Pets are:

  • Spayed or Neutered prior to adoptions
  • Vaccinated
  • Mircochipped
  • Heartworm Tested (Dogs)

Fees & Pricing

Cats:

  • Cats 6 months of age or older = $50
  • Cats under 6 months of age = $75

Dogs:

  • Dogs weighing under 30 lbs. Or under 6 months old = $125
  • Dogs weighing 30 lbs. Or more and 6 months or older = $50
  • Many dogs have sponsored adoption fees!

You can find more about your perfect family member at jaxhumane.org. To find out more about our Paw-sing 4 Pets sponsor Forever Vets head to forevervets.com.

