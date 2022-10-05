Paw-sing 4 Pets | Give Star a Fur-ever home!

Jacksonville Humane:

Today on the show we had Star from Jacksonville Humane Society! Star is a energetic, goofy girl looking for her forever home! JHS has many amazing dogs that are looking for their fur-ever home.

JHS Adoptable Pets are:

Spayed or Neutered prior to adoptions

Vaccinated

Mircochipped

Heartworm Tested (Dogs)



Fees & Pricing

Cats:

Cats 6 months of age or older = $50

Cats under 6 months of age = $75



Dogs:

Dogs weighing under 30 lbs. Or under 6 months old = $125

Dogs weighing 30 lbs. Or more and 6 months or older = $50

Many dogs have sponsored adoption fees!



You can find more about your perfect family member at jaxhumane.org. To find out more about our Paw-sing 4 Pets sponsor Forever Vets head to forevervets.com.