How to save and make money while consignment shopping

Amber Fuchs, owner/ founder of YOLO Luxury and Amber’s Turn joined us to chat about all things consignment.

As a retail veteran and value lover, she knows how to find a good deal - and gives us her insider tips on how to best navigate consignment!

YOLO Luxury Consignment is an online boutique focused on designer and luxury handbags based here in Jacksonville and founded in 2019. Amber’s Turn is a new store in the beaches area focused on all things kids.

Consignment offers so many practical solutions:

1. Sustainability

2. Supporting local

3. Value & Affordability

4. Variety - every changing & unique selection

5. Adventure & FUN!

Stop by to check them out and take advantage of a great value!

Amber’s Turn Kids Consignment

1541 Atlantic Blvd, Neptune Beach, FL 32266

YOLO Luxury Consignment

Online boutique: www.YOLOLuxuryConsignment.com

ambersturn.com