Ghost the musical now performing at Alhambra Theatre

This musical, based on the hit-movie, follows Sam and Molly, a young couple with their whole life ahead of them. When Sam dies suddenly, he finds himself trapped between the land of the living and the dead, not willing to let Molly go. The show runs from now through November 6th.

Alhambra Theatre- A Jacksonville Entertainment Icon

At a table set for two, covered by an elegant lace cloth and adorned with matching napkins, silverware, stylish china plates and coffee cups, a vision of the future arose. Founders Ted Johnson and George Ballis (pictured at right) were confident in their concept of a new theater.Since this photograph, taken in July of 1967, the Alhambra Theatre has been a place where friends and families can come together to enjoy a broadway-quality show and a delightful meal.Through the years, our theater has dazzled generations of guests and even a few celebrities. If these walls could talk, they would have some fun tales to share. Today, the Alhambra stands proudly as the nation’s oldest continuously-operating dinner theater. With the improvements current owner Craig Smith has directed coupled with the quality performances and occasional stars previous owner Tod Booth directs, the Alhambra is as vibrant as ever after more than a half century in operation.