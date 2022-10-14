November is sure to be “Chili” at Moosehaven

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Who doesn’t love a good Chile to warm up cool days?

On Saturday, Nov. 12th, the 12th Annual Moosehaven Chili Cookoff will pit the best of the best chili recipes against professional palates for awards, bragging rights and the coveted People’s Choice awards!

This event draws the nation’s best chili cooks, as well as local entries from individuals and organizations. Cook teams will compete in two different divisions, the International Chili Society competitors will be judged in Red Chili, Green Chili and Salsa Divisions, and teams from our community and fraternal family from across the nation will be judged in the People’s Choice Division.

River City Live’s own Rance Adams will join the judges to help choose the winner.

This year’s event will benefit Clay County Habitat For Humanity. The event and parking is free, and features a Classic Car show, hosted by Clay County Cruzers, showcasing over 100 classic show cars.

Enjoy musical entertainment throughout the day, a kid’s zone as well as many arts and craft vendors. Moosehaven is located at 1701 Park Avenue in Orange Park.

Visit this website for more information on the event.