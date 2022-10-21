Actor and comedian Jamie Lissow visits the RCL set

Actor and comedian Jamie Lissow is a regular guest on the #1 late night comedy show on television, Gutfeld! on Fox. He is best known for his role in the current Netflix Original Series “Real Rob”, alongside SNL alum Rob Schneider; a show Jamie co-wrote and coproduced. Jamie made his network televisions debut on The Tonight Show and has since appeared on The Late Late Show, Last Comic Standing, Comedy Central’s Premium Blend, Gotham Live, Star Search, and his own half hour Comedy Central special. A headliner at comedy clubs across the country, he’s also been featured at The Montreal Comedy Festival and The Great American Comedy Festival. Lissow has appeared on Fox News Redeye more than 50 times while still managing to have no political opinions. Jamie lives in Fairbanks, Alaska with his wife and three beautiful children. (Unfortunately, he has four children.) Jamie recently wrapped his first movie, Daddy Daughter Trip, where he appears alongside John Cleese, Rob Schneider, and Jackie Sandler- a movie he wrote and produced with Rob Schneider.