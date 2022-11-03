River City Beats with “The Voice” artist Madison Hughes

As a multifaceted artist, Madison Hughes has learned how to sing and produce music of many genres such as Folk, R&B, Americana, Rock, Blues, and Country. With a degree in video production from Florida State University, she has developed an inclination toward performing her music on social media platforms. Madison, with the support of her family, moved to Nashville to chase her dream of pursuing music. And now, as a result of her successful blind audition on “The Voice,” she has found and embraced her voice as a rock n’ roll artist with a unique country-blues twang.