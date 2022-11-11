The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Adams Wolf joined us on the show today to talk about an amazing event for a great cause. The 8th Annual Tony’s Turkey Trot. He was joined by Jessica DeFranco a mother of a TBI survivor. Click the video to hear here story and why Adam is so passionate about the community programs like this.

The 8th Annual Tony’s Turkey Trot 5K for Brain Injury Awareness hosted by UF Health Jacksonville will take place on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 2022 in Atlantic Beach, FL. By participating in Tony’s Turkey Trot 5K, you advance lifesaving care during the early critical stages of the injury and support the holistic care of traumatic brain injury (TBI) survivors in our community.

For more info click here: https://1stplacesports.com/races/tonys-turkey-trot-5k/