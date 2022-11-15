How to make amazing meals with Thanksgiving leftovers

Jasmin Wooden owner of Blue Sage Cuisine stopped by the Publix kitchen for some amazing recipes using Thanksgiving leftovers. Blue Sage Cuisine is a local catering company using locally sourced, scratch made, preservative free FOOD. actual, real food. Jasmin said she started her catering company becuase " It’s simple really - I was sick and Food HEALED me. I wanted to share good, clean food with everyone so they wouldn’t have compromise for their special days.”

Jasmine has appeared on the show several times because of the unique and fresh take she brings recipes while using locally sourced food. To find more info check out her website here: bluesagecuisine.com