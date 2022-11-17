Hope & Deliverance Ministries provides Thanksgiving dinner and more to those in need

Hope & Deliverance Ministries, Inc. is an outreach ministry based in St. Augustine, Fl. Hope & Deliverance Ministries, each year provide dinner and other essential needs to those in their community on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Eve since 2002. They are inviting those in our area and surrounding counties to join them. If you would like to donate or volunteer please contact Shaun hdmlabouroflove@gmail.com .

To find out more about the event visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1305840703586426?ref=newsfeed .