River City Live

Champagne taste vs beer budget travel tips

Similar travel experiences with different budgets

Travel expert Amy West is back on River City Live! Today she discusses Champagne Taste Vs Beer Budget Travel. Amy gives you tips and tricks on how to have the same experience while traveling... just on different budgets.

1. Yachting In Croatia with Goolets on the Ohana $4,000-5,000 pp for a week all inclusive ( but you have to charter then entire boat now bringing you closer to 150,000 Euros) vs Sailing in St. Augustine

2. Horseback Riding in Montana for a week Airbnb vs Horseback riding in Amelia island

3. Girls Getaway to Nashville to Enjoy the River, Nightlife, rooftop bars, and Entertainment vs a trip to Savannah

To learn more visit AmyWestTravel.com.

