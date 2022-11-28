Top items for throwing a holiday party

Tis the season for holiday parties and today we have some items that will up the party vibe, or they can be gifts for your favorite host or hostess. Anne Roy shares some of her favorites.

Bring art into your home in a unique way with Artistscent’s beautifully illustrated candles. All candles are based on collections by talented artists to showcase their collections and smell from the artist’s perspective. The candles are made using a soy wax blend and a cotton wick for a clean burn. artistscent.com

The Phoenix® is the only reusable wine purifier and aerator to remove both histamines and sulfites from wine as you pour. Alleviates wine headaches, stuffy nose, skin flushing and next-day hangovers while enhancing the natural taste, aroma and color of the wine. drinkpurewine.com

Variety is the spice of life, so why not switch up your evening cocktail? W and P offers four types of unique Cocktail Ice molds that can instantly transform your drink. You’ll love how slowly these perfectly tasteless ice shapes melt without diluting your drink. wandp.com

Get the instant ambiance of a real fire with Colsen Fire Pits and leave the smoke and clean up behind. The eco-friendly fire pits are easy to light and extinguish. Simply use rubbing alcohol to get that fire going! Made from temperature-resistant concrete for an enhanced, safe, smokeless, and odor-free experience. Colsenfirepits.com

For jam sessions, night clubs, dance parties, or any social event, Masingo makes karaoke machines in a variety of sizes. The spectacular sounds and lights will add a party ambiance and ensure everyone is dancing to the music! Sold on Amazon. Click here for Masingo products.