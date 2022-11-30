Jax Natural Healing cracks Rance’s back.

Jax Natural Healing’s focus is to help their clients overcome unhealthy lifestyle choices by educating, offering therapies, and helping incorporate healthy habits which will optimize the clients health.

Their services will work to help restore confidence, improve energy, reduce suffering, and improve and strengthen of the client’s quality of life.

Jax Natural Healing offers individualized treatment programs that restore and optimize, by addressing imbalances in the mind and body.

Jax Natural Healing started to fully express the love for helping others. By utilizing natural healing methods that optimize a person’s physiology we allow their clients to experience the greatest version of themselves.

They offer

· Chiropractic

· Functional Medicine

· Weight Management

· Yoga

· Zumba

· Breathwork and Meditation Classes

· Red Light Therapy

Visit: jacksonvillenaturalhealing.com for more info