Holiday treats with DoughMeeka’s Kitchen

DoughMeeka’s Kitchen was birthed out of necessity, in March 2020, due to the onset of the Covid Pandemic and is now a Full-Time Labor of Love. The kitchen is a small batch home based bakery that provides gourmet baked goods and sweet treats for any occasion. Items such as a wedding cake, cupcakes, layer cakes, poundcakes, candied & chocolate covered fruits, pies, cobblers, candy apples, popcorn, brownies, and cookies have graced many dessert tables and have placed smiles on many faces locally and on the East & West Coasts.

Currently, there are over 20 traditional & specialty Cookie & Cake flavors, over 23 topping & filling options, and options to custom color & flavor Hard Candy & Chocolate covered menu items. Ongoing collaborative efforts are made to provide treats & dessert tables for Specialty Pop Up Shops & Events for businesses and organizations such as Liquid Radio Podcast, The Groove Coalition, James Weldon Johnson Park, The Jessie, Love Shots Photography, In the Mix, Riverside Night Market, Overflow Alliance, Dept. of Health, Cocktails of Sweetness, Step-By-Step 4 Help Foundation, My Season Chicken & Ribs Food Truck, Galleon Services, The Justice Pub, Colonial Oak Music Park, Lyricist Live, Main Street Food Park, and Annette’s Café on Wheels.

Owner Dameike McSwain aka. “DoughMeeka says “I pride myself with providing superior customer service, supportive and a satisfying experience. My products are unique, handcrafted and made with a special ingredient called “L♥️VE” there are ways to support my small business that is free of charge and your support is appreciated and very important

