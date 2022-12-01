The holiday magic of real Christmas trees

During the holidays families always weigh the options of real versus fake Christmas trees. We visited Severt’s newest tree lot located in Nocatee. As you pull up we were greeted by a wave from Melinda and amazing holiday decor. Once you step out of your vehicle you can smell the amazing scent of the Fraser fir Christmas trees. We talked with Melinda on the family traditions made around picking out a real tree. They offer everything you could need and the Middleburg location off Blanding Blvd. offers flocking! Flocking adds a great snowy look to the tree because of course in Florida we do not get snow often.

Severt’s Tree Farm Farms is a family-owned Christmas tree farm within the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina and Southwestern part of Virginia. We nurture and grow our Fraser fir Christmas trees year-after-year preserving the true tradition of Christmas for Florida residents.

On the website they state their mission as this: “The Severt’s Farm mission is simple. Do our best to honor the Lord Jesus Christ through our relationships with each individual that crosses our path from our co-worker to our customer. Our commitment to you is to provide you with a freshly-cut, quality Christmas tree and reliable customer service you can count on for years to come.

If you would like to find a location near you visit: severtstreefarm.com/find-a-tree/