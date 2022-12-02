Tony Rock brings the laughs at The Comedy Zone this weekend

Comedian, Actor, Producer Tony Rock is the hardest working man in show business. Born in the same Brooklyn Hospital where most of his eight brothers and sisters arrived into the world, Tony was born laughing and it was quickly apparent that his big brother wasn’t going to be the only famous comedian in the family. Tony has proven to be one of television’s best hosts having played the role of ringleader on HBO’s weekly stand-up comedy series All Def Comedy, NBA TV’s The Warm Up, along with BET’s Black Card Revoked and Apollo Live, all while co-starring in his first primetime network series - CBS’ Living Biblically.