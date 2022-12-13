Eco-friendly gifts to give this holiday season

Cultivate is Jacksonville’s neighborhood urban supply store with a commitment to eco-friendly, US made, healthy-lifestyle products. Enjoy a hand-curated selection of ethically-made goods!

Cultivate offers gardening items (soil, seeds, starts, and tools) as well as succulents and indoor plants to adorn the perfect corner of your house (or your office). They have home goods and kitchen supplies for canning, making kraut or baking bread. Their kids section is sure to delight with engaging, all natural toys, clothing, and much more.

Click here to learn more!