River City Round-Up

I culled together a short list of the many events going on around the River City. Tonight the St. Augustine Concert Band presents their annual holiday concert at Pacetti Bay Middle School. Concert starts at 7pm. Tickets are available at www.staugband.org

Friday evening is overloaded…Cocoa & Carols shines at Moosehaven in Clay County. 12 choirs / performers, 5 stages, 2 amazing emcees and Santa owns the parade! Event starts at 5pm, Santa sleighs in around 8:15. All to benefit Concert on the Green. The Sock it 2 Me Gala will be held at WJCT Studios. Dress to impress while donating much needed socks and items for those in need. Doors open at 8. Tickets are available on www.eventbrite.com/sockit2me Another Friday event includes Dr. Shaun Powell and the Ritz Player Writers’ production of One Funny Christmas. Comedian Hope Flood is the top name on the bill, but know that EVERYONE will bring the funny and have the crowd rolling on the floor of the Ritz Theatre. Showtime is 7pm. Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com

Sunday, Dabbs McKinnish and his Dare 2 Hire Different non-profit hosts a talent show open to all ages, skills and abilities. It’s a tribute to Michael Jackson with a mini-Mike taking the stage to showcase stellar dance moves. It runs from 11am - 3pm at Riverside Arts Market. Find out more on the Dare 2 Hire Different Facebook Page.