Gut healthy treats for your furry friends

A Nutritional Therapist, Certified GAPS Practitioner, and Registered Yoga Teacher, Carley became interested in health and nutrition after being diagnosed with Lyme disease. She began using food as medicine, emphasizing gut digestive health. Becoming so empowered in the progress of healing solely based on diet, lifestyle changes, and gut health, she started her business, Fairy Gutmother®. In doing so, she could spread awareness around nutrition and help others. She has been a featured guest on The Dr. Oz Show and is a frequent guest for Colorado’s Own Channel 2 News, and the popular iHeart Radio show Modern Eater. Her articles have been published in major worldwide publications including MindBodyGreen, Yoga + Life Magazine, and Paleo Magazine to name a few. Carley leads numerous workshops, public speaking events, and cooking demonstrations centered around the gut health lifestyle.

Get her River City Live recipe for gut healthy dog treats here: https://www.fairygutmother.com/pumpkin-dog-treats