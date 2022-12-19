Grab a bite and a drink before Nights of Lights at River & Fort

River & Fort Restaurant & Rooftop Lounge is located right in the heart of downtown St. Augustine at the corner of Avenida Menendez and Charlotte St, directly across from the Castillo de San Marcos. They offer a southern continental inspired menu with local seafood, steaks, wine, and craft cocktails. Their second and third floor rooftops are a perfect place to take in St. Augustine’s historic sights, nights of lights, the gorgeous Bayfront and, on a clear day, see all the way to the lighthouse!