Bacon and Tomato Grilled Cheese

Ingredients:

16 tablespoon unsalted butter, divided

8 slices thick-cut bacon

4 campari tomatoes

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon fresh cracked black pepper

8 slices Bakery homestyle white bread

8 slices white American cheese 8 slices sharp cheddar cheese Steps:

1. Set butter out to soften. Cook bacon following package instructions until desired level of crispness. Evenly slice tomatoes; season with salt and pepper.

2. Spread 1 tablespoon butter on one side of each bread slice. Chop cooked bacon slices in half. Assemble each sandwich with 1 slice of bread (butter side down), 2 slices American cheese, 4 pieces bacon, 1 tomato slice, 2 slices cheddar, and top with 1 slice of bread (butter side up).

3. Preheat large nonstick sauté pan on medium 2–3 minutes. Add sandwiches (in batches) and cook 3–4 minutes on each side until bread is browned, toasted, and cheese is melted. Cut sandwiches in half; serve.