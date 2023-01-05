Gut health tips and tricks for the New Year

Nearly the entire immune system is located in the gut. Resetting your Health in the new year should start with the gut it is the foundation for your health. Fiber helps feed the good bacteria in the gut. Taking a digestive enzyme can help ease bloating and digestive discomfort. Supplementing with a probiotic can optimize the Microbiome or collection of bacteria in the gut. Carley Smith, AKA Fairy Gutmother®, is a Nutritional Therapist, Certified GAPS Practitioner, and Registered Yoga Teacher. Carley became interested in health and nutrition after being diagnosed with Lyme disease and using food as medicine emphasizing gut health to help heal. She became so empowered in the progress in her healing just based on diet and lifestyle changes emphasizing gut health that she started her business, Fairy Gutmother®, so she could help spread awareness around nutrition and help others.