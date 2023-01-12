Barbecue Shrimp with Crostini

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon fresh rosemary

6 cloves garlic

2 teaspoons dried thyme

2 teaspoons pepper, divided

2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided

1 teaspoon celery seed

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

3 cups no-salt-added chicken stock (or broth)

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1/4 cup tomato paste

1/4 cup unsalted butter

1 lb shell-on large pink shrimp

8 oz Bakery baguette

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons Italian parsley

Steps:

1. Finely chop rosemary and garlic. Combine in large stockpot: rosemary, thyme, 1 teaspoon each pepper and salt, garlic, celery seed, red pepper, stock, Worcestershire, tomato paste, and butter. Bring to boil on high, then reduce heat to medium. Simmer 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.

2. Meanwhile, preheat oven to 400°F. Peel and devein shrimp (discard shells; remove tails (wash hands).

3. Cut baguette into 1/2-inch-thick slices. Combine in large bowl: baguette slices, oil, and remaining 1 teaspoon each salt and pepper; toss to coat. Arrange bread in single layer on baking sheet; bake 4–5 minutes. Turn bread slices over and continue baking 4–5 more minutes until toasted. Reserve.

4. Stir shrimp into sauce and continue simmering 2–3 minutes, stirring occasionally, until shrimp are pink and opaque. Coarsely chop parsley. To serve, arrange shrimp and sauce in serving bowl. Garnish with parsley and serve with crostini on the side for dipping