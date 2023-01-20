Emily Caro shares her Jags journey

Today on River City Live we are joined by model Emily Caro in the studio! Emily has long been known for her international modeling career gracing the pages of magazines, runways, and brand campaigns worldwide. Lately, Jacksonville locals have been flocking to her social media pages on TikTok and Instagram to get a behind the scenes look at a day in the life of a full time model (who we learned is also a highly skilled bedazzler) along with the day to day of an NFL fiance as the Jags take the NFL by storm. Caro shares glimpses of life from both grandstands and runway stages around the world. Often spotted touting her signature blinged out “17″ jersey on game day, Emily can be seen cheering on fiance and Jag’s tight end Evan Engram and says she’s ready for a winning weekend for the Jaguars!