Tailgating Chinese New Year style with Blue Bamboo

Chef Dennis Chan from Blue Bamboo joined us for some delicious game day recipes Chinese New Year Style

Ginger Soy Chicken Wings

½ cup peanut oil

1/3 cup rice wine

1.5 Tbsp soy sauce

pinch salt

½ Tbsp sesame oil

1 tsp sugar

2 lb chicken wings or drumsticks

Oil, for frying

¼ cup Wondra flour

¼ cup potato starch

1/3 cup Honey

1Tbsp g sugar

2 Tbsp soy sauce

2 Tbsp shaoxing wine

1 Tbsp sesame oil

1 tsp garlic, minced

1 tsp ginger, minced

Combine sauce ingredients. Set aside. Marinate chicken in ingredients for at least 1 hour. Coat in flours and fry at 350˚ until golden. Toss in sauce and serve.

Prosperous Peanut Butter Cupcakes

5 ½ cups cake flour, sifted

5 tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

¾ lbs unsalted butter

3 cups sugar

8 eggs

½ cup peanuts, crushed

Preheat oven to 350º. Sift dry ingredients together. Set aside.

Cream butter and sugar together. Add eggs, one at a time.

Slowly add dry ingredients. Incorporate for 3 minutes. Add peanuts, a little at a time, until all is evenly distributed. Separate batter into cupcake pans and bake 20 minutes or until toothpick comes out without crumbs.

Peanut Butter Butter Cream

1 lb unsalted butter

1 lb Peanut Butter

½ lb powdered sugar

Cream butter and sugar together. Add peanut Butter, one ounce at a time, while mixer is still on and combine well.

layer on cupcakes.

General’s Chicken Sliders

Chicken, 2 oz pieces

6 oz soy sauce

4 oz sweet chile sauce

3 oz each water and vinegar

1 oz sriracha chile paste

Sugar, to taste

Green pepper, cut into matchsticks

onion, cut into matchsticks

Cabbage, cut into matchsticks

2 cups buttermilk, as needed

1 cup all purpose flour as needed

1 cup panko breading

Bread chicken using standard breading procedure:

Set up 3 pans or plates with flour, buttermilk, and breadcrumbs. Dip chicken in flour, then buttermilk. Roll chicken in panko. Fry at 350° until golden, and chicken is cooked throughout.

Heat sauté pan. Add water and vinegar, soy, sweet chile sauce, sriracha, sugar, and vegetables to pan. Sauté until vegetables are done. Pour sauce over chicken.

Assemble chicken sliders on buns of choice.